Harbour Views residents chip in to GHA fund

The Harbour Views Management Committee donated £3,000 from its communal funds to help the GHA with the coronavirus emergency.

A spokesman for the committee said they were “inundated” with messages from residents wanting to contribute to the Government’s efforts to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic, especially after the appeal for public funding.

“If you can afford it, please donate,” the Harbour Views Management Committee said.

“In the coming months it could be any one of us needing urgent care.”

“A community that sticks together and works towards a common goal can achieve wonders.”

“The Government is doing a great job, but our economy is suffering due to the pandemic and requires the support for all of us.”

This donation forms part of the £500,000 already donated by local businesses and charities to help the GHA.