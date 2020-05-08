Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hard-hitting external audit of RGP identifies serious deficiencies, makes wide-ranging recommendations

By Brian Reyes
8th May 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police has been told it must improve its handling of some types of criminal investigations and the way it vets its officers and tackles misconduct and the potential for corruption. The recommendations are contained in a hard-hitting report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services [HMICFRS], the independent...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

Thu 7th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Hard-hitting external audit of RGP identifies serious deficiencies, makes wide-ranging recommendations

Fri 8th May, 2020

Local News

Govt to close key roads to traffic as Gibraltar eyes greener future after Covid-19

Tue 5th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
League season declared null and void

7th May 2020

Local News
Two more environmental groups back Govt’s traffic plans

7th May 2020

Local News
Cervantes director said re-establishing Gib presence in time would be ‘very positive’

7th May 2020

Sports
Netball ponders on future as contact sports wait for answers

7th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020