Hard-hitting external audit of RGP identifies serious deficiencies, makes wide-ranging recommendations
The Royal Gibraltar Police has been told it must improve its handling of some types of criminal investigations and the way it vets its officers and tackles misconduct and the potential for corruption. The recommendations are contained in a hard-hitting report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services [HMICFRS], the independent...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here