Wed 11th Sep, 2019

Harry seals £1bn gilts deal on city brokers' 9/11 charity day

Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

By Press Association
11th September 2019

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The Duke of Sussex closed a £1 billion deal on a financial trading floor as he helped raise thousands of pounds for charity including his Invictus Games.

Armed with three phones as traders barked orders at him, Harry kept his cool and managed to seal the transaction, which is estimated to have raised £50,000.

The duke was one of a host of celebrities including comic Jimmy Carr, Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former England football manager Sam Allardyce and England World Cup-winning cricket captain Eoin Morgan taking part in the BGC charity day.

The annual event is staged by BGC Partners brokerage at its offices in London's Docklands to commemorate 658 Cantor Fitzgerald staff and 61 EuroBrokers employees who died in the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11 2001.

At the Gilts desk, which trades in Government debt, Harry completed the huge trade under the watchful eye of Ryder Brown, co-head of the department.

Mr Brown said the duke had done the difficult job of closing a £1 billion trade in 10-year gilts.

He added: "I thought he was excellent. It was very nerve-wracking but he handled the pressure well and closed the trade.

"That was the hard bit, to close the trade. He picked the telephone up and managed to do it - it's like old-style trading."

