Hassans wins Nautilus Project’s sustainable business award
The annual Nautilus Project Sustainable Awards were held at the university recently, with Hassans winning the Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2020. Lewis Stagnetto from the Nautilus Project praised the law firm for its sustainability policies. “I have to be honest, when I initially received the presentation and started looking through it, in my heart of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here