Health minister commends Covid-19 volunteers

The Ministry of Health and Care has paid tribute to all local volunteers who contributed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week marked volunteers’ week in the UK and the Ministry thanked the volunteers who took on “extraordinary roles within our community” in order to help those most at risk.

“The work our volunteers have done, and continue to do, during these unprecedented times has not gone unnoticed,” the Minister for Health, Paul Balban said.

“Adapting to changes and restrictions in our way of life as a result of the pandemic would have been far more difficult without the significant contribution of our many volunteers.”

“They unstintingly gave of their time to support individuals and families in our community and their efforts deserve our recognition and our admiration. To all those volunteers, on behalf of the GHA, the ERS and the Care Agency – thank you.”