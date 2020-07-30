Healthcare workers take industrial action over GHA concerns
Around 200 healthcare workers took industrial action outside St Bernard’s Hospital yesterday to protest at what they described as the “punitive approach” taken by the Gibraltar Health Authority towards many of its staff. The walkout, which was called by Unite the Union, also highlighted concerns about the use of healthcare staff provided by private companies...
