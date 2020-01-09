Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Healthy lifestyle 'can lead to extra decade of disease-free living'

By Press Association
9th January 2020

By Jane Kirby
Healthy habits such as drinking in moderation, staying slim and exercising for at least 30 minutes a day could extend people's disease-free life by up to a decade, research suggests.

Experts found that people who led a healthy lifestyle could expect to enjoy many more years of good health than those who smoked, drank too much or were overweight.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), included data for more than 110,000 people and looked specifically at cardiovascular disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Researchers, including from the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, looked at five "low-risk" healthy habits - never smoking, a healthy body mass index (BMI) of 18 to 25, moderate to vigorous physical activity for at least 30 minutes per day (including brisk walking), moderate alcohol intake and a healthy diet.

Moderate alcohol intake was regarded as 5g to 15g of pure alcohol per day for women (one unit of alcohol has 8g of pure alcohol, so 15g is about one 175ml glass of wine), and 5g to 30g per day of alcohol for men (30g is about 1.5 pints of beer).

The team then looked at life expectancy free of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and how many more disease-free years people could expect from the age of 50.

The results showed that women leading a healthy lifestyle (adopting four or five healthy living factors) had a disease-free life expectancy at 50 of 34.4 more years, taking them to the age of 84 without diabetes, cancer or heart disease.

This compared with just 23.7 more years of disease-free life expectancy from 50 for women who had not adopted any of the elements of a healthy lifestyle.

For men aged 50, those who adopted four or five healthy living factors could expect a further 31.1 years free from disease, compared with just 23.5 years for men who had no healthy lifestyle behaviours.

Men who smoked more than 15 cigarettes a day and obese men and women (BMI over 30) had the worst chances of living a life free from disease.

The researchers concluded: "We observed that adherence to a low-risk lifestyle was associated with a longer life expectancy at age 50 free of major chronic diseases of approximately 7.6 years in men and 10 years in women compared with participants with no low-risk lifestyle factors.

"Public policies for improving food and the physical environment conducive to adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle, as well as relevant policies and regulations (for example, smoking ban in public places or trans- fat restrictions) are critical to improving life expectancy, especially life expectancy free of major chronic diseases."
(PA)

Most Read

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Sports

GFA investigates vandalism after friendly match

Wed 8th Jan, 2020

Local News

Customs officer arrested on suspicion of theft

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Steering failure sees boat beached on Eastern side

Mon 6th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Abigail Evans completes year-long running challenge in honour of ‘hero’ grandfather

9th January 2020

Features
Secrets of 2,600-year-old Heslington brain preservation unlocked

9th January 2020

Features
Three places in Africa where you can easily spot chimps in their natural habitat

9th January 2020

Features
JK Rowling's 'fantastic beasts' showcased at Natural History Museum

9th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020