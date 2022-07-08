Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Hearing loops installed at Gibraltar Tourist Board offices

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2022

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has installed hearing loops (audio induction loops) in each of its tourist information offices.

The offices are situated at John Mackintosh Square, the Frontier terminal and the Cruise Terminal. 

“Hearing loops have been placed to assist people with hearing impairments, as part of its constant initiative to further improve Gibraltar’s tourist experience and ensure its facilities are accessible to all,” the Gibraltar Government said.

“The hearing loop provides a magnetic, wireless signal that is picked up by the hearing aid when it is set to ‘T’ (Telecoil) setting.”

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “The introduction of the hearing loops at the information offices is part of our commitment in ensuring an accessible and inclusive environment for all of Gibraltar’s visitors, so that every visitor may be able to discover first-hand the truly wonderful sites and history that Gibraltar has to offer.” 

