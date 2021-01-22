‘Heartbreaking’ Covid death toll edges close to 60

Gibraltar’s ‘heartbreaking’ death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 59, after a further six deaths were confirmed on Thursday.

So far this week 16 deaths with conditions related to Covid-19 have been confirmed.

In a press statement Chief Minster Fabian Picardo lamented the deaths, adding that this virus has affected a Gibraltar’s most valued generation.

This week two have died on Monday from Covid-19, two on Tuesday, six on Wednesday and six on Thursday.

Of the 59 Covid related deaths, 52 have taken place this year and seven in 2020.

The first and second deaths reported on Thursday were a residents of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old and a man in his early to mid 90s, who both had underlying health conditions and died from Covid-19 pneumonia.

The third and fourth were a woman and man in their early to mid 80s, who had underlying health conditions and both died of Covid-19 pneumonitis.

The fifth was a resident of ERS, a woman in her early to mid 90s, who had underlying health conditions and also died of Covid-19 pneumonia.

The Government also received a Coroner’s report confirming that on January 7, 2021, a woman aged 60 to 65 years old, who had a history of underlying medical conditions, died of Covid -19 pneumonitis and myocarditis.

The six deaths have been recorded as deaths from Covid-19.

“The daily death toll on our most valued generation of Gibraltarians is heartbreaking,” Mr Picardo said.

“I personally acted for the woman in her 60s and I am desperately saddened by the circumstances of her death and by the continued losses to this awful virus.”

“My thoughts and deepest sympathies are, as always, with the friends and families of the deceased. ‘Please, stay at home.’”

STATS

Over the past week the virus’ grip on the local community has not yet waned and its decline has been slow.

Active Covid cases have dropped by 34 to 647 in the days since Monday, as although there have been 193 recoveries, 169 new cases have been detected.

Gibraltar has been in lockdown since January 2 to curb its spread and Mr Picardo will be holding a press conference on Friday at 4pm to update the community.

There are currently 142 people active with Covid-19 needing care, 93 in ERS, 39 in the Covid-19 Ward and 10 in the Critical Care Unit.

Since the pandemic began, 52 have died from Covid-19 and 7 with Covid-19.

Some 6.2% of the local population is currently either active with Covid-19 or in self-isolation.

Including cross frontier workers there are 789 active cases, of which 645 are local residents, two are visitors and 142 are cross frontier workers.

Of the 28 new resident cases in Gibraltar detected on Thursday, 19 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Overall, 146,948 tests have been carried out, of which 31,735 tests have been carried out in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

