Heated exchanges as Pedro Sanchez seeks another term
Spain’s caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez called for “coexistence and forgiveness” on Wednesday during the first day of an investiture debate that will likely see him returned for another term, despite furious opposition to the amnesty for Catalan separatists on which his coalition depends. Mr Sanchez is expected to have sufficient support after securing deals...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here