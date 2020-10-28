Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Heathrow Airport loses European crown during pandemic

Archive image

By Reuters
28th October 2020

By Sarah Young

London's Heathrow is no longer Europe's busiest airport, ceding its long-held crown to Paris during the pandemic and blaming government inaction for its passenger numbers plunging even more than rivals.

Heathrow said Paris Charles de Gaulle had overtaken it as Europe's busiest airport, dealing a blow to Britain's global trade ambitions as the country's current relationship with the European Union is due to end in two-months time.

The airport criticised the UK government for being slow to introduce an airport testing regime to replace 14-day quarantine rules, and said the delays were causing additional harm to the economy.

Heathrow also cut its outlook for next year's passenger numbers saying it now expected 37 million passengers, 41% lower than a June forecast, as tightening coronavirus restrictions crush hopes for a recovery in travel demand.

CEO John Holland-Kaye said Heathrow's slide down the rankings -- Amsterdam and Frankfurt could also overtake it based on passenger numbers -- should spur the government into action.

"I hope the government will realise that if we sit on our hands then Britain will lose many of the things we take for granted like having the best connected airports in the world," he said in a telephone interview.

Passenger numbers at Heathrow have plunged, down 84% in the three months ended September, pushing it to a 1.5 billion pound ($1.95 billion) loss over the first nine months of the year.

Britain has said it will announce shorter quarantines based on Covid-19 testing to revitalise travel by the beginning of December, but Mr Holland-Kaye said he was also hopeful that there would also soon be progress with a plan to allow quarantine-free UK-US travel.

"There's at least a 50-50 chance," Mr Holland-Kaye said when asked about the chances of this starting by late November.

The plan would allow pre-departure and arrival testing on some London to US routes.

The United States is a key market for Heathrow, accounting for 20% of its usual traffic, with London to New York accounting for 5%.

The airport is owned by Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, among others.

(Reuters)

Most Read

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Compulsory masks and screening at entry points as Govt tightens measures to combat Covid-19 

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Mastectomy support group tells of ‘constant battle’ to keep Facebook page open

28th October 2020

UK/Spain News
Gyms are Covid-safe and should stay open, say researchers

28th October 2020

UK/Spain News
Exams will disadvantage pupils in north of England, according to think tank

27th October 2020

UK/Spain News
‘No difference’ in infection rates among travellers and those who stay at home

27th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020