Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Heathrow drones protest: two men arrested within airport perimeter

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

By Press Association
13th September 2019

By Caitlin Doherty, PA

Two people have been arrested after climate change activists planned on disrupting Heathrow using drones.

The men were arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance within the perimeter of Heathrow Airport, the Metropolitan Police said.

Environmental protest group, Heathrow Pause, a splinter group of the Extinction Rebellion movement but separate from it, said it intended to fly the devices in the 5km zone around the transport hub.

The arrests, within a 5km (3.1 mile) exclusion zone around the airport, followed seven pre-emptive arrests on Thursday, when officers caught suspected would-be pilots, including Extinction Rebellion co-founder, Roger Hallam, ahead of the planned action.

The three women and six men are aged between their 20s and their 60s, with four of the men and the three women detained in Bethnal Green, Haringey and Wandsworth and taken into custody on Thursday, police said.

Scotland Yard said a dispersal order had been put in place at Heathrow until 4.30am on Sunday "to prevent criminal activity which poses a significant safety and security risk to the airport", and a large police presence was seen in the airport area on Friday morning.

In the early hours of Friday, a live stream was shared on a Heathrow Pause Twitter account, showing two people struggling to get a drone off the ground.

The two men, filming themselves near a road, said they were experiencing "a technical glitch".

The device could be seen flashing red and green lights as the men held it above their head, but did not make it into the air.

Meanwhile, planes landed at Heathrow as normal, with the first flights touching down just before 5am.

Earlier this week, a senior Metropolitan officer advised Heathrow passengers to travel as normal and said they were "confident" disruption would be kept to a minimum.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: "We will be arresting anybody who commits unlawful offences.

"We are really clear that it is unlawful, it is a criminal offence, and anybody who turns up expecting to fly drones in that exclusion zone will be arrested."

Heathrow Airport confirmed its runways were open and said they were committed to addressing climate change.

It said in a statement: "We will continue to work with the authorities to carry out dynamic risk assessment programmes and keep our passengers flying safely on their journeys today.

"We agree with the need for climate change action but illegal protest activity, designed with the intention of disrupting thousands of people, is not the answer.

"The answer to climate change is in constructive engagement and working together to address the issue, something that Heathrow remains strongly committed to do."

Friday morning's action was the latest in a string of climate change protests this year, including the widespread action in London in April, which saw Extinction Rebellion bring sites including Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge to a standstill.

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Divers remove net from New Flame wreck off Europa Point

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Domestic violence killings in UK hit five-year high

13th September 2019

Brexit
Foster denies DUP is set to make concessions on Brexit

13th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Heathrow drones protest: two men arrested within airport perimeter

13th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Extinction rebellion protesters block London fashion week doors

13th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019