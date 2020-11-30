Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Heathrow firefighters and security staff preparing for 24-hour pay strike

Archive image

By Press Association
30th November 2020

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Workers at Heathrow airport, including firefighters and security staff, will stage the first in a series of strikes on Tuesday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of Unite will walk out for 24 hours, and again on December 14, 17 and 18 unless the row is resolved.

Unite said it has “serious concerns” about the safe operation of Heathrow during the industrial action, but the airport said it has contingency plans in place.

The strike action will involve firefighters, engineers, campus security, baggage operations, central terminal operations, landside and airside workers.

Unite officer Wayne King said: “Unite has severe concerns that Heathrow airport (HAL) will not be able to operate safely during the forthcoming strikes.

“Unite is urging the Civil Aviation Authority and the Health and Safety Executive to ensure that safety levels have not been compromised as a result of HAL’s contingency planning and that they make sure Unite is involved in those conversations.

“There are thousands of passengers and workers who will be using the airport during the strike and they require cast iron guarantees that the airport will operate in an entirely safe manner.

“Heathrow workers take great pride in their work and have continued to operate throughout the pandemic, and have been required to put their own health at risk attending to passengers who have developed Covid.

“They are taking strike action as a last resort as cuts to their pay of up to a quarter are forcing them into poverty.

“Unite has offered a variety of solutions to reduce costs and avoid industrial action, all of which have been summarily dismissed by HAL.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: “It’s very disappointing that Unite has decided to take strike action during the worst crisis to hit the aviation sector.

“Our focus has been to protect jobs, which is why we’ve offered every frontline colleague who wants one a job at a market rate salary above the London Living Wage, even despite a loss of over £1.5bn to our business so far this year.

“We do not believe this strike action is necessary, but have activated extensive contingency plans which will keep the airport open and operating safely throughout this period.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Commons debates draft law for UK-Gib ‘mini-single market in financial services’

Sun 29th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Struggling parents in the UK would ‘cancel’ Christmas due to money and health pressures

30th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Williamson must ensure no pupil is disadvantaged in exams by Covid-19 – Labour

30th November 2020

UK/Spain News
UK shops to be allowed 24/7 trade as high street attempts pre-Christmas recovery

30th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Two out of three people ‘would get Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available’ - UK study

27th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020