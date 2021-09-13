Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Heathrow passenger numbers up 48% in August

Archive image

By Press Association
13th September 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Heathrow has announced it recorded a 48% increase in passenger numbers in August compared with the previous month.

Some 2.2 million passengers travelled through the west London airport in August, up from 1.5 million in July.

This is the highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the rise, the airport noted that demand is still down 71% compared with before the virus crisis. In August 2019, passenger numbers reached 7.7 million.

Heathrow urged the Government to “streamline” the rules for international travel as it warned it has gone from being Europe’s busiest airport in 2019 to number 10 on the list, behind rivals in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt.

It wants the amber list to be scrapped, and a two-tier system introduced.

Under the airport’s proposals, fully vaccinated arrivals from green list locations would no longer be required to take a test, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated would need to take lateral flow tests pre-departure and post-arrival.

Only those who test positive would need to take a more expensive PCR test.

Hotel quarantine would be retained for arrivals from high-risk red list countries.

The Telegraph reported that the Government is preparing to overhaul its traffic light system.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “The Government has the tools to protect the UK’s international competitiveness which will boost the economic recovery and achieve its ‘global Britain’ ambitions.

“If ministers fail to take this opportunity to streamline the travel rules then the UK will fall further behind as trade and tourists will increasingly bypass the UK.”

Most Read

Sports

Gibraltar mulls fresh Olympics bid, Linares says

Mon 13th Sep, 2021

Local News

In UN decolonisation seminar, a Spanish nod to Gibraltarians as a people

Fri 10th Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Johnson highlights 'unbreakable bond' between Gibraltar and UK

Fri 10th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Just 1% of deaths involving Covid-19 in England were fully vaccinated

13th September 2021

UK/Spain News
Vaccine passports to be kept ‘in reserve’, Johnson says after U-turn

13th September 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid-19: Work-from-home guidance and face masks could be brought back in winter

13th September 2021

UK/Spain News
Drivers overestimate how many electric cars run out of charge – survey

12th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021