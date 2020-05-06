Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th May, 2020

Heathrow to begin temperature screening of passengers

Steve Parsons

By Press Association
6th May 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Heathrow is to begin temperature screening of passengers, several weeks after the measure was deployed by many other major airports around the world.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said it will trial technologies and processes which could form the basis of a common international standard for health screening at airports in a bid to encourage passengers to return to flying.

The scheme is aimed at reducing the risk of passengers contracting or transmitting Covid-19 while travelling.

The first trial will be launched in the next two weeks and will involve using cameras which are capable of monitoring the temperatures of people.

Cameras will initially be used in the airport’s immigration halls, but could be deployed in areas for departures, connections and airport staff searches.

Temperature screening of passengers has been in use by airports in some countries for several weeks as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Holland-Kaye said: “Aviation is the cornerstone of the UK economy, and to restart the economy the Government needs to help restart aviation.

“The UK has the world’s third-largest aviation sector, offering the platform for the Government to take a lead in agreeing a common international standard for aviation health with our main trading partners.

“This standard is key to minimising transmission of Covid-19 across borders, and the technology we are trialling at Heathrow could be part of the solution.”

Heathrow is also considering the use of UV light to quickly sanitise security trays, and contact-free security screening equipment.

The airport pledged to share data from its trials with the Government and the rest of the aviation industry to help develop the common standard it is seeking.

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team offers assistance to those who most need it

Tue 5th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Concerns about ‘unlocking the Rock’

Tue 5th May, 2020

Local News

Govt to close key roads to traffic as Gibraltar eyes greener future after Covid-19

Tue 5th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

6th May 2020

