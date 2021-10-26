Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Heathrow’s pandemic losses hit £3.4bn

Archive image

By Press Association
26th October 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Heathrow’s losses from the Covid-19 pandemic have hit £3.4 billion.

The west London airport said it is continuing to lose money despite reducing its operating costs by more than 30%.

But it insisted it has the “financial strength” to survive “until the market recovers”, with £4.1 billion of cash.

Some 10.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in the first nine months of the year, compared with 19.0 million during the same period in 2020.

Proposals announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week to allow the airport to increase passenger charges by up to 76% “do not go far enough to ensure financeability”, Heathrow claimed.

The CAA is planning to raise the cap on the average charge per passenger over the next five years to between £24.50 and £34.40.

Heathrow had called for the range to be between £32 and £43. The current average charge is £19.60.

The airport’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We are on the cusp of a recovery which will unleash pent-up demand, create new quality jobs and see Britain’s trade roar back to life – but it risks a hard landing unless secured for the long-haul.

“To do that, we need continued focus on the global vaccination programme so that borders can reopen without testing; we need a fair financial settlement from the CAA to sustain service and resilience after 15 years of negative real returns for investors; and we need a progressively increasing global mandate for sustainable aviation fuels so that we can protect the benefits of aviation in a world without carbon.”

Mr Holland-Kaye told the PA news agency that passenger numbers are at “around 45% of our pre-pandemic levels”, and he expects it will take another five years for demand to return to what it was in 2019.

He said: “We don’t think we’ll get back to pre-pandemic passenger levels until 2026.

“But we’ll have to put a lot of the costs back in before then.”

He added: “We are seeing steady growth coming through, and so we’ve taken a view on the market and we’re starting to invest ahead of the recovery.

“Having really tightened down on our costs in the last 18 months, you’ll see us now starting to invest in bringing people back, recruiting people again and getting ready for the growth ahead of us.”

Most Read

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Brexit

Lord Frost acknowledges ‘problems’ in Gib talks with EU, but insists ‘we can find a way through’

Mon 25th Oct, 2021

Local News

RGP urges public not to abuse emergency phone line

Mon 25th Oct, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Triathlete Charlie Walker becomes Rock’s youngest Ironman

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Queen carries out first official engagements since rest orders and hospital stay

26th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Sir David Attenborough: Act on climate now or it will be too late

26th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Minister refuses to commit to above-inflation public sector pay rise

26th October 2021

UK/Spain News
Vaccines winning the battle against Covid, says expert

26th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021