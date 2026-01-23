Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Jan, 2026

Heavy rain and wind dictate outcome between Mons Calpe and Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd January 2026

Heavy rain and strong winds dictated the outcome of Friday’s men’s Gibraltar Football League clash between Mons Calpe and Lynx.

Just two days after the corresponding women’s fixture between the two sides had been postponed due to severe weather, the men’s encounter went ahead, although conditions quickly began to impact play. Within the opening ten minutes, the wind was already causing chaos, dramatically affecting the flight of the ball.

The opening goal, however, was not weather-induced. A well-controlled dribbling run allowed Toledano to receive the ball unmarked just metres from Robba’s six-yard box, and he made no mistake as Mons Calpe took the lead.

It was Robba’s second start since returning to senior football, having been absent from the game since the 2022/23 season and instead featuring in futsal. The 34-year-old replaced youngster Huart between the posts.

Lynx pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but the unpredictable wind made both attacking and defensive high balls difficult to judge. The leveller came in the 17th minute when a lofted ball into the Mons Calpe penalty area fell kindly for Faristo Ferro. He controlled well, turned on the spot, and smashed the ball across goal and beyond the keeper’s reach into the far post.

Mons Calpe did not take long to regain the lead. Toledano, pressing down the right flank near the halfway line, sent a high, lobbed ball goalwards. With the wind aiding its flight, the ball dipped dangerously, leaving Robba struggling to recover as it dropped behind him and into an unguarded net.

The remainder of the first half became a constant battle between players and the worsening weather. Heavy rain and sweeping winds made it difficult to predict where the ball would land. Despite the conditions, the match officials allowed play to continue as players did their best to maintain control.

With the wind and rain easing at the start of the second half, the game became more fluid. Lynx pressed Mons Calpe as they continued their search for an equaliser.

Mons Calpe were fortunate to remain with eleven players after a late challenge in the 53rd minute resulted in only a yellow card. Lynx spent much of the second half on the front foot, pressing and probing for a way through.

Despite this, it was Mons Calpe who almost extended their lead in the 90th minute, with a shot narrowly missing the post.

Although a strong breeze remained, the calmer conditions suited Mons Calpe, allowing them to settle defensively and protect their advantage. With six minutes of added time, Mons Calpe further frustrated Lynx by pushing forward when possible, forcing their opponents to build from deep and run down the clock.

Mons Calpe held on to secure the victory and, at least momentarily, a place within the top three.

