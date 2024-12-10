Heavy rain expected from Wednesday

A weather advisory for heavy rain as from Wednesday night has been issued by the Government.

It said showers are expected to develop from 10pm on Wednesday to 4am on Friday.

“The heaviest showers, which may cause some localised flooding, are currently expected to develop Wednesday evening through to Thursday night,” the advisory said.

“Rainfall accumulations may reach or exceed 25mm in a 6-hour period.”

“Showers can be very localised, and dry spells can be expected between showers.”

The advisory added that heavy and prolonged downpours may cause localised flooding in prone locations and make travel conditions difficult at times.