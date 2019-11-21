Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

The Government has issued an alert for showery outbreaks of rain tomorrow across the Rock, turning occasionally heavy and perhaps thundery.

The downpour could see accumulations reach around 25mm in a six hour period but which, at present, are expected to remain below 50mm.

Highest accumulations are likely to be over Southern parts of the Rock.

South-westerly winds will also strengthen slowly through the day to become strong to gale force across Gibraltar and coastal waters from around mid-afternoon onwards.

With mean speeds expected to reach 25 to 30 knots with gusts 37 to 45 knots and perhaps isolated higher gusts.

Winds will veer Westerly during the evening and ease overnight.

Heavy rain may lead to standing water on roads or a risk of local flooding in prone areas and which, combined with the strong winds, will lead to some difficult travelling conditions at times.

The Government will continue to monitor the weather conditions and if need be will upgrade the alert to a Severe/ Flash warning if required.