Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hebrew Primary School children complete their sponsored event in support of the GBC Open Day Charity

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2024

The Council, made up of class representative, at the Hebrew School organised a whole school sponsored event that set themselves a challenge to walk/run around the Lathbury Sports Centre track.

The event is as a result of wanting to support the GBC Open Day further after £1000 was raised between parents of children at Hebrew Primary School.

As a school with children between the ages of 4yrs and 11yrs, the Council set challenges of increasing difficulty and endurance depending on which year group the children were in.

“We are so proud of all our children; they were phenomenal! Our younger children walked/ran 2 laps of the Sports Centre track with many children completing extra laps around the track,” said Head Teacher Robert Lomax.

“Some of our older children doubled the established distance of 10 laps around the track and completed 20 laps around the track. Well done to all the children, teachers and SNLSA's for their sporting efforts.”

“On behalf of the school, a massive thank you to all those who sponsored the children in support of this challenge. HPS is very proud to be able to donate a further £2000 in support of the GBC Open Day Charity.”

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Brexit

CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Prefab elderly care home hit by ‘non-modular’ delays

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Chief Secretary in high-level London meetings

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment success at the Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

23rd February 2024

Local News
Special Educational Needs and Disability public meeting

23rd February 2024

Local News
Last call for national honours nominations

23rd February 2024

Local News
Mayor hosts GHA Blood Donors

23rd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024