Hebrew Primary School children complete their sponsored event in support of the GBC Open Day Charity

The Council, made up of class representative, at the Hebrew School organised a whole school sponsored event that set themselves a challenge to walk/run around the Lathbury Sports Centre track.

The event is as a result of wanting to support the GBC Open Day further after £1000 was raised between parents of children at Hebrew Primary School.

As a school with children between the ages of 4yrs and 11yrs, the Council set challenges of increasing difficulty and endurance depending on which year group the children were in.

“We are so proud of all our children; they were phenomenal! Our younger children walked/ran 2 laps of the Sports Centre track with many children completing extra laps around the track,” said Head Teacher Robert Lomax.

“Some of our older children doubled the established distance of 10 laps around the track and completed 20 laps around the track. Well done to all the children, teachers and SNLSA's for their sporting efforts.”

“On behalf of the school, a massive thank you to all those who sponsored the children in support of this challenge. HPS is very proud to be able to donate a further £2000 in support of the GBC Open Day Charity.”