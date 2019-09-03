Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Sep, 2019

Help Me Learn Africa, Ghana Photographic Exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2019

Gibraltarian photographer, Gianni Cumbo, will be exhibiting a selection of his photos at GEMA Gallery, after having formed part of the volunteer group that participated in the Charity’s work in Ghana earlier this summer.

He describes his time in Africa as inspirational, and hopes to translate the culture and life of the people there through his images.

His photography also documents the locals interacting with the volunteers who succeeded in building a library, from scratch, in four weeks. The photos and some videography material will be on show at the Gallery, on Montagu Bastion, with the images also being sold in a bid to raise funds for ‘Help Me Learn Africa’.

The exhibition will be on daily from Friday September 13 to Friday 27. For more information contact Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Cultural Development Unit or 20079750.

