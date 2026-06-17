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Wed 17th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Hercules ready to reshape women's league

By Stephen Ignacio
17th June 2026

Hercules Women's Football, one of the four clubs to obtain a domestic licence to compete in next season's Women's Football League, has been recruiting strongly in recent weeks as it looks to challenge for the league title.

Much speculation that Gibraltar women's football could be granted entry into the UEFA Women's Champions League next summer, although nothing has yet been officially announced, has seen clubs such as Hercules move ahead with strengthening their squads in anticipation of a highly competitive campaign.

One of the latest signings is Zoe Ballentine, who joins the club as a sports therapist and player. Ballentine's background includes spells with former league champions Lions Gibraltar, as well as appearances for the Gibraltar national squad.

Other signings include Josie Cummings and Adrianne Parody. Hercules has also recruited from defending champions Mons Calpe, with Erica Petrie among those making the move to the club.

Among the other players joining the squad are Megan Todd and Natasha Escalona.

Led by senior women's head coach Jonathan Cartwright, Hercules should provide a significant challenge to the other teams in the league. One key signing is Reighan Olivero. Formerly a Lions Gibraltar player, Olivero has also represented Gibraltar at international level.

Although considered one of the emerging talents in Gibraltar women's football, Olivero has not featured for Gibraltar since Scott Wiseman took over the national women's team, nor since the appointment of the current head coach. However, she remains one of Gibraltar's promising young sporting talents and recently featured as part of Europa Women's hockey squad in EuroHockey tournaments.

The reinforcement of the Hercules squad raises the bar in women's football. With Lynx having recruited a number of national team players during the latter stages of last season, defending champions Mons Calpe are likely to face serious competition.

Should College 1975 retain the core of its squad, it too could provide a stern challenge. Whether or not European qualification becomes a reality next season, the Women's Football League looks set for an exciting campaign as clubs seek to demonstrate that they are ready to compete on the European stage.

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