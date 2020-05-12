Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Herd immunity for Covid-19 ‘dangerous’ concept – WHO

By Press Association
12th May 2020

By Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

The World Health Organisation has condemned the “dangerous” concept of herd immunity for Covid-19.

Herd immunity is an epidemiological term usually reserved to describe how the population as a whole is protected from a disease depending on the levels of people vaccinated.

For instance, when 90%-95% of the population is vaccinated against measles, this should be enough to protect others who are unable to get an inoculation – such as babies before they reach the age at which they can be immunised.

Asked about the concept being applied to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO said “no-one is safe until everyone is safe” and it is “dangerous” to think that countries can “magically reach herd immunity”.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, told a press briefing in Geneva: “Humans are not herds, and, as such, the concept of herd immunity is generally reserved for calculating how many people will need to be vaccinated and the population in order to generate that effect.

“This is a serious disease, this is public enemy number one, we have been saying it over and over and over and over again.”

He said “no one is safe until everyone is safe”, adding: “So I do think this idea that ‘maybe countries who had lax measures and haven’t done anything will all of a sudden magically reach some herd immunity, and so what if we lose a few old people along the way?’ – this is a really dangerous, dangerous calculation.

“And not one I believe most member states are willing to make that arithmetic.

“Responsible member states will look at all their population – they value every member of society and they try to do everything possible to protect health while at the same time, obviously, protecting society and protecting the economy and other things. We need to get our priorities right as we enter the next phase of this fight.”

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the WHO’s Covid-19 response, said preliminary data from studies has shown that very low levels of the population have actually been infected with the illness.

“There seems to be a consistent pattern so far, that a low proportion of people have these antibodies.

“And that is important, as you mentioned, because you mentioned this word ‘herd immunity’, which is normally a phrase that’s used when you think about vaccination. You think what amount of the population needs to have an immunity to be able to protect the rest of the population?

“We don’t know exactly what that level needs to be for Covid-19.

“But it certainly needs to be higher than what we’re seeing in seroprevalence studies.

“What the sero-epidemiologic studies indicate to us is that there’s a large portion of the population that remains susceptible.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib keeps a close eye on Campo as Spain eases lockdown restrictions

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Further relaxation of lockdown measures

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to keep a ‘close eye’ on developments in Spain when easing its lockdown

Sat 9th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
How Florence Nightingale shaped the way modern nurses are tackling coronavirus

12th May 2020

UK/Spain News
EasyJet founder promises £5m to whistleblowers in bid to cancel Airbus deal

12th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Stonehenge summer solstice celebrations cancelled

12th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Coronation Street stamps unveiled to mark soap’s 60th anniversary

12th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020