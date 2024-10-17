Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Heritage Trust launches 30th edition journal

Photos by Nathan Barcio

By Nathan Barcio
17th October 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust launched the 30th edition of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal on Tuesday evening at the City Hall. 

The journal introduces new contributors, as well as returning writers from previous editions, capturing local history. 

The launch was followed by two evenings of seminars on Tuesday and Wednesday which delved into the journal. 

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, launched the initiative on Tuesday. 

“Not only am I Minister for Heritage, but as a former trustee for many years from the original Heritage Trust, it's a great pleasure for me to be here,” he said. 

“It’s a great event, being able to celebrate 30 years.” 

Dr Cortes added that the content of the journal is relevant to everyone in Gibraltar. 

“It is something of interest to all of us,” he said. 

“So, all of us in Gibraltar, all of us with an interest in Gibraltar, will relate to the journal.” 

“And publications like this, I always say capture heritage and seed it there, and bank it there for the future. So, it's extremely important that this should continue.” 

Ian Balestrino, Chairman of the Heritage Trust, said he was proud to have launched the 30th edition of the journal, adding that it documents important articles about Gibraltar. 

“I'm very proud as Chairman to launch the 30th edition, having launched the 25th edition five years ago in this same building, the City Hall,” he told the Chronicle. 

“I think it's a reflection of the effort and the work that the Trust does to record, very important and rich heritage.” 

“It's important for current generations, but also for future generations to have as a record of events and stories related to Gibraltar.” 

“All the articles are related to Gibraltar, so it's very important that they are recorded.” 

