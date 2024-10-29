Heritage Trust to launch Christmas traditions and memories book

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will launch a new publication written by Manolo Galliano with Photographs by Victor Hermida titled ‘Pan Dulces and Mince Pies: A Llanito Celebration of Christmas Traditions and Memories’ tomorrow in the Main Guard Bookshop.

This has been another passion project of the two and is their 7th collaboration together.

The book endeavours to bring Gibraltarian traditions and customs to the fore and recognise them as intrinsic parts of Gibraltar’s heritage.

“The reader is invited to pause and reflect on what makes the Gibraltarian whilst documenting the manner in which Christmas has been celebrated in times past and also passing that knowledge on the current generation,” said a statement from the Heritage Trust.

The book, which is illustrated with Christmas imagery and photographs by Victor Hermida, includes anecdotes of Christmases over the years.

“The reader will in many ways be transported back to their own Christmas memories and wonder that the season brings,” said the statement.

“The author encourages us to reconnect with the traditions that define our identity and how they form part of our intangible heritage.”

The book includes an appendix of Llanito villancicos, songs, carols and Christmas recipes which characterise our special way of celebrating Christmas.

There will be a book signing by the authors at the launch in the Main Guard Bookshop on Wednesday, October 30 at 11am.