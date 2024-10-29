Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Heritage Trust to launch Christmas traditions and memories book

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will launch a new publication written by Manolo Galliano with Photographs by Victor Hermida titled ‘Pan Dulces and Mince Pies: A Llanito Celebration of Christmas Traditions and Memories’ tomorrow in the Main Guard Bookshop.

This has been another passion project of the two and is their 7th collaboration together.

The book endeavours to bring Gibraltarian traditions and customs to the fore and recognise them as intrinsic parts of Gibraltar’s heritage.

“The reader is invited to pause and reflect on what makes the Gibraltarian whilst documenting the manner in which Christmas has been celebrated in times past and also passing that knowledge on the current generation,” said a statement from the Heritage Trust.

The book, which is illustrated with Christmas imagery and photographs by Victor Hermida, includes anecdotes of Christmases over the years.

“The reader will in many ways be transported back to their own Christmas memories and wonder that the season brings,” said the statement.

“The author encourages us to reconnect with the traditions that define our identity and how they form part of our intangible heritage.”

The book includes an appendix of Llanito villancicos, songs, carols and Christmas recipes which characterise our special way of celebrating Christmas.

There will be a book signing by the authors at the launch in the Main Guard Bookshop on Wednesday, October 30 at 11am.

Most Read

Local News

New DNA study reveals strong genetic link between French and Gibraltar Neanderthals, spotlighted in ARTE documentary

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

Sun 27th Oct, 2024

Brexit

La Linea united in face of Brexit challenge

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
French man wanted by Interpol remanded pending extradition papers

29th October 2024

Local News
PD Oskar retires after four years of service

29th October 2024

Local News
South District constituency meeting

29th October 2024

Local News
Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

29th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024