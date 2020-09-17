Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Heritage Trust welcomes Parliament House restoration

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2020

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has “warmly welcomed” the news that the Parliament Building will be restored.

The Gibraltar Government unveiled earlier this week the ground floor commercial space, where the Piazza Cafe and Restaurant is now, will be returned to its original use.

The Trust welcomed that the building, which was formally the Exchange and Commercial Library, will be restored as a single use building with expanded and dedicated space for Parliamentary business and functions.

“We also welcome the news that the plans for the installation of an external lift on the building will also now be reviewed in the light of the possibilities that the acquisition of the ground floor will provide,” the Trust said.

“It will be recalled that the Trust were opposed to the installation of an external lift which would have jutted into John Mackintosh Square and altered the character of this historical square as well as the building’s western façade.”

“As a listed building, it is right that we should be looking to restore its integrity in a way that continues to give the building use into the future and continues to serve the community it has been so critical in supporting the formation of throughout its 200 year history.”

