Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Heritage Trust welcomes Road to the Lines project

By Chronicle Staff
6th September 2019

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has welcomed plans to regenerate the area of Road to the Lines for both residential and commercial use.
In a statement, the Trust said the proposal will address the needs of the community, the preservation of built
heritage and vernacular architecture, adding that it will encourage leisure and tourism activity as well as
amenities for the residents of the area.
"The interrelation of the project with the ongoing clearing of the Northern Defences, a prime tourist attraction in the future, is also key in opening up the potential of this historic area which is
at the foot of the Moorish Castle and a stone’s throw from the Main Street and Casemates hub," the Trust said in a statement.
"Infrastructure feeding the area is dated and needs upgrading which in turn will encourage more restoration activity in the area as has been seen on the nearby Castle Steps (Calle Comedia)."
"We look forward to following this exciting project through the various tender and planning stages."

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New schools opening delayed

6th September 2019

Local News
University of Gibraltar and Huobi University sign Blockchain Education and Research MoU

6th September 2019

Local News
Government will send young Gibraltarians to Commonwealth Youth Parliament

6th September 2019

Local News
Govt publishes Bill to delete opt-out clause from Marriage Act

5th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019