Heritage Trust welcomes Road to the Lines project

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has welcomed plans to regenerate the area of Road to the Lines for both residential and commercial use.

In a statement, the Trust said the proposal will address the needs of the community, the preservation of built

heritage and vernacular architecture, adding that it will encourage leisure and tourism activity as well as

amenities for the residents of the area.

"The interrelation of the project with the ongoing clearing of the Northern Defences, a prime tourist attraction in the future, is also key in opening up the potential of this historic area which is

at the foot of the Moorish Castle and a stone’s throw from the Main Street and Casemates hub," the Trust said in a statement.

"Infrastructure feeding the area is dated and needs upgrading which in turn will encourage more restoration activity in the area as has been seen on the nearby Castle Steps (Calle Comedia)."

"We look forward to following this exciting project through the various tender and planning stages."