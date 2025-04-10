Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Heritage Weekend 2025 to celebrate Gibraltar’s history and culture

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministries of Tourism and Culture, has announced a programme of events for Heritage Weekend 2025, offering a series of activities celebrating Gibraltar’s history and cultural heritage.

The programme will include a commemorative ceremony at the Moorish Castle on May 8 to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On May 9, GCS will coordinate an outdoor event at John Mackintosh Square featuring performances by GAMPA and JF Dance, alongside interactive storytelling and a drill display by the Victorian Association. School tours of street art murals and newly painted bollards will also take place, with pupils invited to create their own designs using a bollard template.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will organise a series of historical tours from May 8 to May 11, exploring various sites and periods in Gibraltar’s history. Tickets for these tours are available via buytickets.gi. Additionally, tours and artifact displays will take place at the World War II Tunnels.

The Victorian Association, a UK-based group of re-enactment societies, will travel to Gibraltar for the weekend, joining the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association and the Gibraltar Bands & Drum Association for a series of performances and activities.

Highlights of the programme include:

Thursday May 8
• Artifact display at the World War II Tunnels from 10:30am to 11:30am, featuring real and replica World War II items.
• World War II Tunnels tours every hour from 12 noon to 5pm.
• 80th Anniversary of VE Day ceremony at the Moorish Castle (by invitation only).

Friday May 9
• School street art tours by GCS.
• Gibraltar Heritage Trust tours of the ‘Line Wall Circuit’ at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
• Gibraltar Heritage Trust tour ‘A Rocky Labyrinth’ at 5pm.
• Outdoor event at John Mackintosh Square from 6pm featuring:
o Drill display by the Victorian Association.
o Interactive storytelling by GAMPA.
o ‘The Evacuation Story’ by JF Dance.
o ‘Echoes of the Rock’ by GAMPA.

Saturday May 10
• Gibraltar Heritage Trust 36th Annual Painting Competition from 9am to 12:30pm.
• Series of Gibraltar Heritage Trust tours throughout the day, covering various locations including the Old Town, Victoria Battery, Rosia Bay, and Witham’s Cemetery.
• Re-enactment activities including the Private John Williams VC Award recreation at Grand Parade, Changing of the Guard at John Mackintosh Square, a march to Casemates Square, and a re-enactment of the Ceremony of the Keys.

Sunday May 11
• The Victorian Association will perform drills and meet visitors at the 100-Ton Gun from 10am to 2pm, before relocating to the Alameda Gardens, where members will interact with visitors in period dress.
• Gibraltar Heritage Trust tour ‘Ancient Spaces’ at 10:30am, exploring Nun’s Well and Europa Point.
Further information is available from the GCS Events Department via email at info@culture.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Severe weather warning issued for heavy seas

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Local News

After £7.5m fraud losses, campaign to Safeguard Gibraltar launches

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Blackout caused by cable damage during battery installation at North Mole

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Heritage Festival Tours 2025 to showcase Gibraltar’s history

10th April 2025

Local News
2024 limited edition Gibraltar currency coin collection unveiled

10th April 2025

Local News
Gibtelecom raises over €2,000 for charity at annual golf tournament

10th April 2025

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment Cadet Force holds pass out parade

10th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025