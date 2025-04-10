Heritage Weekend 2025 to celebrate Gibraltar’s history and culture

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministries of Tourism and Culture, has announced a programme of events for Heritage Weekend 2025, offering a series of activities celebrating Gibraltar’s history and cultural heritage.

The programme will include a commemorative ceremony at the Moorish Castle on May 8 to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On May 9, GCS will coordinate an outdoor event at John Mackintosh Square featuring performances by GAMPA and JF Dance, alongside interactive storytelling and a drill display by the Victorian Association. School tours of street art murals and newly painted bollards will also take place, with pupils invited to create their own designs using a bollard template.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will organise a series of historical tours from May 8 to May 11, exploring various sites and periods in Gibraltar’s history. Tickets for these tours are available via buytickets.gi. Additionally, tours and artifact displays will take place at the World War II Tunnels.

The Victorian Association, a UK-based group of re-enactment societies, will travel to Gibraltar for the weekend, joining the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association and the Gibraltar Bands & Drum Association for a series of performances and activities.

Highlights of the programme include:

Thursday May 8

• Artifact display at the World War II Tunnels from 10:30am to 11:30am, featuring real and replica World War II items.

• World War II Tunnels tours every hour from 12 noon to 5pm.

• 80th Anniversary of VE Day ceremony at the Moorish Castle (by invitation only).

Friday May 9

• School street art tours by GCS.

• Gibraltar Heritage Trust tours of the ‘Line Wall Circuit’ at 10:30am and 12:30pm.

• Gibraltar Heritage Trust tour ‘A Rocky Labyrinth’ at 5pm.

• Outdoor event at John Mackintosh Square from 6pm featuring:

o Drill display by the Victorian Association.

o Interactive storytelling by GAMPA.

o ‘The Evacuation Story’ by JF Dance.

o ‘Echoes of the Rock’ by GAMPA.

Saturday May 10

• Gibraltar Heritage Trust 36th Annual Painting Competition from 9am to 12:30pm.

• Series of Gibraltar Heritage Trust tours throughout the day, covering various locations including the Old Town, Victoria Battery, Rosia Bay, and Witham’s Cemetery.

• Re-enactment activities including the Private John Williams VC Award recreation at Grand Parade, Changing of the Guard at John Mackintosh Square, a march to Casemates Square, and a re-enactment of the Ceremony of the Keys.

Sunday May 11

• The Victorian Association will perform drills and meet visitors at the 100-Ton Gun from 10am to 2pm, before relocating to the Alameda Gardens, where members will interact with visitors in period dress.

• Gibraltar Heritage Trust tour ‘Ancient Spaces’ at 10:30am, exploring Nun’s Well and Europa Point.

Further information is available from the GCS Events Department via email at info@culture.gi.