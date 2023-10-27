Highly commended at the 50th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

Royal Academician Stephen Cox carried out the adjudication on the 50th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition and selected 11 pieces to receive a highly commended recognition.

These artists are Adam Galloway for ‘Springtime Pill Box’; Caroline Canessa for ‘Veranito Llanito’; Chris-Anne Alcantara with ‘These Streets’; Emma Dalmedo for ‘Thermal Vision’; Fermin Garcia Villaescusa with ‘Patio de Jerez V’; Jose Manuel Diaz Pino with ‘Teriantropía’; Leslie Gaduzo for ‘New York’; Manuel Castillero with ‘Lux Aeterna’; Nancy Crisp for ‘Olori’; Naomi Duarte with ‘Summer Burnout / Fiebre de Verano’ and Sebastian Rodriguez with ‘View from Gibraltar College.

The Exhibition is now open to the public until Saturday November 4 from 10.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays, and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays. Entry is free.