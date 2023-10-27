Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Highly commended at the 50th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
27th October 2023

Royal Academician Stephen Cox carried out the adjudication on the 50th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition and selected 11 pieces to receive a highly commended recognition.

These artists are Adam Galloway for ‘Springtime Pill Box’; Caroline Canessa for ‘Veranito Llanito’; Chris-Anne Alcantara with ‘These Streets’; Emma Dalmedo for ‘Thermal Vision’; Fermin Garcia Villaescusa with ‘Patio de Jerez V’; Jose Manuel Diaz Pino with ‘Teriantropía’; Leslie Gaduzo for ‘New York’; Manuel Castillero with ‘Lux Aeterna’; Nancy Crisp for ‘Olori’; Naomi Duarte with ‘Summer Burnout / Fiebre de Verano’ and Sebastian Rodriguez with ‘View from Gibraltar College.

The Exhibition is now open to the public until Saturday November 4 from 10.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays, and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays. Entry is free.

Most Read

Local News

EU again delays launch of automated border control system

Wed 25th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sets new date for main hearing, explores ‘knotty issues’ around ‘nolle prosequi’

Thu 26th Oct, 2023

Local News

FATF to send onsite visit to Gibraltar, final step to removal from grey list

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Local News

MedSteps Challenge 2024 announced with sponsorship from local firms

Thu 26th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Policing in the Netherlands – the ‘same but different’

27th October 2023

Features
The 50th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition opens at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

26th October 2023

Features
£1,800 Raised for veteran support and Clubhouse Gibraltar in grueling 12-Hour Rock relay run

25th October 2023

Features
Harbour Views raises £2,478 for Cancer Relief Centre

24th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023