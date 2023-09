The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual exhibition is currently being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, with the highly commended prizes awarded on Tuesday.

Highly commended prizes were awarded to Caroline Canessa for ‘Veranito Llanito’, Derek Duarte for ‘Popeye’s Rock’, Donovan Torres for ‘New Passage’, Ireana Schwock for ‘La Farola Pilar’, Lenka Tryb for ‘Intertwine’, and Naomi Martinez for ‘I Don’t Understand the Weather’.