Highly Commended prizes in this years’ Young Art Competition
The Chronicle features the highly commended prizes in this years’ Young Art Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. The exhibition was launched on Monday evening by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, and is currently open to the public at the John Mackintosh Hall. This competitive exhibition is...
