Himalayan trek raises over £3,000 for charity
Alexandra Edwards and Lauren Linares recently hiked to Annapurna Basecamp in the Nepalese Himalayas, raising £3,355 for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar Charitable Trust. The pair took up the tough challenge of a nine day trek to the basecamp of Annapurna which sits at an altitude of over 4,000 metres. “The fantastic money raised of £3,355...
