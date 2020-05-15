Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

HM Customs (Gibraltar) marks 270 years of service

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th May 2020

The flag of HM Customs (Gibraltar) was raised above No.6 Convent Place yesterday, marking 270 years since the first Customs officer was appointed in Gibraltar on May 14, 1750.

In a ceremony that took place under heavy skies at precisely noon, Customs officers lined up outside the Government building, where they were greeted by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and John Rodriguez, the Collector of Customs.

“Her Majesty’s Customs Gibraltar has been represented now for 270 years and in modern times you represent one of the most important measures of our prosperity in the collection of duties of items coming into Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo said.

He said everyone in Gibraltar must understand that the words ‘Anything to declare’ have a special meaning for the Rock.

“Thank you very much indeed and congratulations on your 270th anniversary,” he added.

The Chief Minister was also presented in his office with a slice of birthday cake that had been prepared for the celebration.

Taking to social media and posting a picture of the cake, he wrote: “For you I made the ultimate sacrifice’, a tongue-in-cheek nod to his early post of being back training on his treadmill.

After the ceremony at No.6 Convent Place, a further event was held at the refurbished Customs HQ in Waterport, where the flag was also raised and Mr Rodriguez addressed the officers present.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar has ‘won the first round’ against Covid-19, but now comes the hard part

Wed 13th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain orders two-week quarantine for incoming travellers from Friday, but no impact at Gib border

Wed 13th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

This year, a different take on summer

Thu 14th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Morocco hopes to boost domestic tourism to save key sector

15th May 2020

Local News
GCS launches online tours of Mario Finlayson National Gallery

15th May 2020

Local News
Govt questions ‘hasty’ decision to ‘ram through’ hikes in parking fees

15th May 2020

Local News
Govt spells out Gib travel restrictions

15th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020