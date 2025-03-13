HM Customs seize 600 cartons of cigarettes in successful anti- smuggling operation

In the early hours of the Wednesday morning HM Customs officers seized a total of 600 cigarettes of various brands and made one arrest, following a joint operation between land-based and marine assets at Neil Piñero Road.

The seize came about when tobacco was seen in the process of being offloaded from a vehicle onto a small RHIB.

HMC Searcher was immediately deployed and attended the area, causing both the RHIB and individuals on land to flee, leaving some of the boxes of cigarettes on the rocks by the shore side and others in the water, said a statement from HM Customs.

“A 45-year-old male Spanish national was intercepted by a marked Customs patrol car attempting to drive away in the delivery vehicle, and was arrested on suspicion of being in possession, and the attempted exportation, of a commercial quantity of cigarettes. The cigarettes and the delivery vehicle were seized as liable to forfeiture,” the statement added.

The investigation to assist in the identification of others involved continues.

“This is a clear example of HM Customs making use of their presence on land and at sea in their continuing efforts to combat the illicit smuggling of cigarettes in the jurisdiction,” said the statement.