Tue 9th Jul, 2024

HM Customs seizes 925 cartons of cigarettes

By Chronicle Staff
9th July 2024

Customs Officers seized 925 cartons of cigarettes after a road chase last Thursday.

Officers identified a locally registered private vehicle that was suspected to be loaded with master cases of cigarettes at New Harbour's Industrial Park during the early hours of Thursday morning.

As the suspect vehicle manoeuvred to exit New Harbour's Yard, officers instructed the vehicle to stop.

The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the area, attempting to escape.

The officers engaged in a pursuit, activating their beacons. In a coordinated effort, other sections assisted by blocking the area around Waterport Place.

The suspect vehicle reached the roundabout by Europort Road and changed direction, heading towards New Harbour’s Industrial Park.

The suspect vehicle then stopped in the New Harbours area, and the driver allegedly abandoned the car, making good his escape on foot.

Upon searching the vehicle interior, officers discovered nine hundred and twenty-five cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

