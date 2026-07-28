HM Customs strengthens international cooperation at General Aviation Conference in London

HM Customs Gibraltar has reinforced its commitment to combating transnational crime and enhancing international cooperation through its participation in the first General Aviation Project Conference held in London.

The conference was organised by the UK’s General Aviation Multi Agency Hub (GAMAH), under the auspices of His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the UK Home Office following a site visit to Gibraltar in January. It brought together Customs and law enforcement professionals from across several jurisdictions to discuss emerging risks, best practices, and collaborative approaches to tackling criminal activity associated with the general aviation sector.

General aviation encompasses all non-commercial and non-military flights. In Gibraltar’s context, this primarily relates to private aviation, including private jets, which can present unique challenges for customs.

Through HMRC’s Fiscal Crime Liaison Network, the conference provided an opportunity for customs authorities from Gibraltar, Malta and Cyprus to strengthen professional relationships, exchange operational knowledge, and develop channels for future cooperation and intelligence sharing. It also provided the opportunity for HM Customs to reconnect with one of HMRC’s Fiscal Crime Liason Officer with responsibility for Gibraltar, Natalie Reynolds.

HM Customs Gibraltar was represented by Executive Customs Officer Philip Villalta and Customs Officer Richard Lavagna. During the event, they participated in a comprehensive programme that included a site visit to one of the United Kingdom’s smaller private airfields, offering delegates practical insight into the day-to-day operation of the general aviation sector and the enforcement challenges associated with it.

The conference also featured two days of presentations delivered by UK specialists covering a range of topics relevant to customs and border security, such as the typologies and methodologies of the criminality seen in the general aviation industry. These included the use of general aviation in the movement of precious metals, high-value artworks and significant quantities of cash, as well as the risks posed by the sector in facilitating the smuggling of illicit narcotics and other forms of transnational crime. HM Customs were also able to give a short presentation about Gibraltar International Airport and the risks and threats it faces and could face in the future from a Customs perspective.

The Gibraltar delegation was also joined by Tyrone Duarte, Deputy Head of Mission at the Gibraltar House in London, for a reception hosted by HMRC. During the reception, Mr Duarte was presented with a token of appreciation by HMRC in recognition of Gibraltar’s continued engagement and cooperation in this important area.

In addition, HM Customs Gibraltar was honoured by GAMAH with a commemorative plaque recognising its role as one of the founding members of the initiative. The project aims to foster greater international collaboration in the general aviation environment and organisers hope to expand participation to include additional countries in the future.

Speaking on the importance of the event, HM Customs Gibraltar highlighted the value of international partnerships in addressing evolving threats and ensuring that enforcement agencies remain equipped to identify and disrupt criminal activity exploiting the general aviation sector.

The Government said this comes at a time when the local aviation sector is expecting big changes to the industry as a result of the full implementation of the Treaty.