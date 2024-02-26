HMS Diamond rearms as UK and US launch fresh strikes against Houthis after surge in attacks on Red Sea shipping
The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond loaded Sea Viper missiles in Gibraltar over the weekend, following its deployment to the Red Sea as part of an international maritime operation to protect commercial shipping. The warship arrived in the Red Sea last December to protect and support key shipping lanes following attacks by Iran-backed Houthis in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here