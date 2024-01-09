Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

HMS Richmond refuels and loads stores in Gibraltar bound for Red Sea

Photo by Moses Anahory

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2024

The Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond arrived in Gibraltar on Tuesday morning for a brief stop in its way to the Red Sea, where it will form part of a US-led coalition to protect ships trading between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal.

The vessel set sail from Plymouth last Friday to provide resilience to the UK’s presence in the Gulf as part of an operation in response to recent attacks by the Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group from Yemen which has targeted trade vessels trying to pass through the region.

Earlier this week Defence Secretary Grant Shapps insisted the Red Sea shipping crisis has not escalated despite the deployment of an additional Royal Navy warship.

Mr Shapps told MPs that HMS Richmond, a type 23 frigate, is only being deployed to the Gulf region to replace British vessels already patrolling the Red Sea.

The UK has already sent HMS Diamond and HMS Lancaster to the region as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, which has been protecting trade ships as they sail towards the Suez Canal and Europe.

Addressing the “intolerable situation of the Houthis closing international waterways”, Mr Shapps said: “We call for the Iranian-backed Houthis to immediately cease these attacks.”

“The Houthis will bear (the) responsibility of the consequences should they ignore these warnings.”

After stopping in Gibraltar, HMS Richmond, under the command of Commander Rich Kemp, will head through the Mediterranean Sea before transiting the Suez Canal to join forces already operating in the area.

During the brief stop in Gibraltar to take on stores and refuel, the ship’s company will undertake the traditional ‘Rock Run’.

Most Read

Local News

Local teacher heads Dubai school’s sustainability programme and attends COP28

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Negotiators ‘now really, almost there’ in agreeing Gib treaty, CM says

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Magistrates Court issues warrant for Spanish fisherman

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Police Authority offers insight into challenges and trends as recorded crime rises 9%

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GBC to launch 60th anniversary exhibition tonight

9th January 2024

Local News
GHA video explains procedures for ‘assistance, feedback and complaints’

9th January 2024

Local News
Transformer failure triggers Gib-wide power cut

8th January 2024

Local News
Weather advisory for heavy rain

8th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024