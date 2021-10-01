Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

HMS Trent leaves Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2021

HMS Trent sailed on Tuesday after being alongside in Gibraltar throughout September.

The ship has been undergoing her first forward deployed maintenance period with Gibdock which has proved to be exceptionally successful. After a summer of busy operations in the Mediterranean and Black Sea, the ships company have grasped the opportunity to take some well earned rest and relaxation with family on the Rock.

They have also been strengthening links with the community, one such project has been volunteering to refurbish the Gibdock Sea Farers Centre managed by the Gibraltar Sea Farers Board charity.

The centre acts as a vital welfare hub for seafarers, both visiting and local, and after heavy use during the Covid Pandemic has been in urgent need of maintenance. Material for the work was kindly donated by Gibdock with the hard graft put in by a team of Royal Navy sailors.

Captain James Ferro said: “This was a fantastic effort by HMS Trent’s Ships Company.” and extended the sincere thanks of the board for their hard work.

He presented the ships company with a plaque of Gibraltar on the flight deck in front of the mustered crew.

Commander Tom Knott, Commanding Officer HMS Trent, welcomed the opportunity to contribute to this worthy charity and wanted to thank Gibraltar for their hospitality during the ships time in port making them feel very much at home. As the ship sails for another packed autumn schedule he looked forward to building on this burgeoning relationship over the coming years.

