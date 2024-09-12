Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

HMS Trent seizes £160m of drugs from ‘narco sub’ in Caribbean

Photos by MOD/Crown Copyright2024/LPhot Matt Bradley

By Press Association
12th September 2024

By Ben Mitchell, PA

A patrol ship that normally operates from Gibraltar has become the first Royal Navy warship to intercept a “narco-sub”, seizing £160 million of cocaine being trafficked across the Caribbean Sea.

HMS Trent, working alongside the US Coast Guard (USCG) and a US maritime patrol aircraft, seized the semi-submersed vessel while it was 190 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic.

The operation seized 2,000kg of cocaine, bringing HMS Trent’s haul of narcotics in eight operations in seven months to nearly £750 million worth.

The ship’s commanding officer Commander Tim Langford said: “It has been a busy yet rewarding eight months for Trent whilst deployed to the Caribbean and this latest seizure reinforces the utility of the Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessels in the delivery of this vital tasking.”

“My skilled team and our embarked USCG law enforcement detachment fought challenging conditions to interdict this semi-submersible – rarely seen in the Caribbean – and were rewarded with another record haul.”

“These operations are a team effort and require involvement from every single member of my crew irrespective of their usual role – they can be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “This eighth drugs bust took place on August 26, just 72 hours after Trent’s last successful interdiction in which 462kg of cocaine worth £37 million was seized.”

“About 90 nautical miles north of where they stopped the narco-sub, a high-speed night-time pursuit by Trent’s sea boats saw two suspects and 12 bales of drugs seized, ready to be handed over to US authorities.”

“Having seized 9,459kg of drugs – worth nearly £750 million – Trent surpasses HMS Argyll as the best hunter of smugglers in the Royal Navy this century, smashing the frigate’s £620 million running total [including busts in the Caribbean during patrols in 2014].”

“These successful interceptions disrupt transnational criminal organisations (TCO) and underscore the Royal Navy’s vital role in maintaining maritime security and upholding international law both at home and abroad.”

“This role is more important than ever with the flow of drugs to Europe and the UK, where an estimated 117 tonnes is consumed per year, grows significantly.”

HMS Trent, which has 50 specialists in disaster relief operations on board, will now continue patrols in the Caribbean to support British Overseas Territories during hurricane season.

Chronicle staff contributed reporting for this article.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Local News

UK counter terrorism officers assist RGP investigate death of journalist, but ‘no specific concerns’ at present

Thu 12th Sep, 2024

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Doughty signals ‘very realistic’ prospect of Gib treaty

Tue 10th Sep, 2024

Local News

Baby Cable Car takes top prize at Gibraltar’s National Day fancy dress competition

Tue 10th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
NHS must ‘reform or die’, Sir Keir Starmer says as major report is published

12th September 2024

UK/Spain News
Spanish prosecutors urge Madrid to follow Gib’s lead and criminalise fuel logistics for drugs trade

7th September 2024

UK/Spain News
Commons parliamentary group on Gibraltar holds first meeting

6th September 2024

UK/Spain News
UK Government will ‘take decisions’ on potential outdoor smoking ban, Starmer says

29th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024