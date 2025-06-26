Hockey pitch to be delayed until after stadium demolition

Plans for a proposed new Hockey pitch will be delayed said minister for sport Leslie Bruzon as the government seeks to prevent possible damage to the surface whilst demolition of the Victoria Stadium takes place.

Mr Bruzon expressed concerns that contamination of a new turf from any debris from demolitions works which are to be undertaken at the Victoria stadium could have an impact on the new turf. A decision understood to have been taken in consultation with the hockey association.

The Sports Minister was also to reveal that whilst the preset pitch was still playable there were discussions taking place to try and bring European competitions to the Rock in 2026.

His comments come at a time when Gibraltar hockey clubs face relegation from their current divisions following their decision not to play in European competitions this season.

Only the women’s team, Europa, were to play in European competitions with both Grammarians and Eagles pulling out of their respective competitions at a time when both would have benefited from promotion success last season.