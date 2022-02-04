Hockey - Stagno leads Wimbledon to become champions
Gibraltar hockey celebrated one of its former player/coaches triumph this week after Carl Stagno, coaching at Wimbledon HC led his side to become England’s indoor hockey champions. Following Wimbledon HC’s success against East Grinstead in the finals last weekend local hockey published their congratulations across social media recognising the former local players acheievements. Among the...
