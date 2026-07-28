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Tue 28th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Ella Rush Positive After Strong Start to Commonwealth Games Heptathlon

By Stephen Ignacio
28th July 2026

Team Gibraltar athlete Ella Rush expressed that she was positive about her performances after completing the first two events of the heptathlon at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Speaking to this newspaper after her opening two events, and despite sitting in thirteenth position out of fifteen athletes, the twenty-two-year-old, ranked 92nd in Europe and 138th in the world, was not overly concerned by her position. She had once again broken the Gibraltar national record in the high jump after the opening two events on Tuesday morning.
"After completing the hurdles and the high jump, I do feel pretty solid with my performances. I am happy with my high jump, as it is quite consistent with what I usually jump, and I am excited to go into the shot and the 200m. I hope to achieve some personal bests to end day one."
Ella, who earlier this year finished second in the Southeastern Conference Championships heptathlon, already holds a number of Gibraltar national records, although these have yet to be listed in the official GAAA publicly available records on their website.
With the athlete due to compete in both the shot put and 200m this evening, she is expected to be in contention for two further national records as she looks to add to her points tally and close the gap on the top half of the field.
Making her Commonwealth Games debut, Ella Rush arrives in Glasgow as one of Gibraltar’s athletes with strong hopes of performing well following recent performances which saw her become the only Gibraltar athlete to have achieved the qualification requirements for automatic selection.

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