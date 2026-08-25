Home Grown Player rule gets changed, but only in wording

Not quite the change some clubs had initially called for this summer, the Home Grown Player rules have now been changed by the Gibraltar FA with a new definition. Instead of the term "Home Grown Player", the rules now describe the same players as Gibraltar Eligible Players. This highlights one of the main reasons for the rule being in place: the protection of the pool of players eligible to play for the national team.

Whilst there were calls for the rules to be abandoned, the Gibraltar FA rejected any such suggestion, with the association continuing to adopt a three-player minimum requirement on the field. This forces clubs to maintain at least a minimum presence of Gibraltar Eligible Players within their squads for the 2026/27 season.

The first round of league matches played this past weekend saw the bulk of clubs fielding the minimum number within their starting elevens.

The rule continues to have a significant place in the regulations governing the game, with teams failing to meet the requirement facing matches being declared a forfeit against the team breaching the rule.

The same rule, however, has not been extended to the newly created Reserve League, with clubs free to use any number of players without having to adjust for GEP inclusion.

The Gibraltar FA has instead opted to introduce restrictions on the use of Reserve squad players in GFL matches, limiting their use to five GFL matches. This limit, however, will not be enforced on players who qualify as a Gibraltar Eligible Player ("GEP") and were born in 2004 or later. Such players will be allowed to play in Gibraltar Football League matches for their club without restriction and will not be subject to the five-match limit.