Hospital cleaner charged with theft

A hospital cleaner has been charged for the theft of £325 worth of medical and cleaning supplies from St Bernard’s Hospital.

Ana Gingell, 53, of Rosia Dale, works as an employee with the GHA in the domestic operative department.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said it recovered "a substantial" amount of good from her house and her car which they suspect were stolen.

Ms Gingell was taken to New Mole House and interviewed under caution before being charged with one count of theft.

She will appear before the Magistrates’ Court today.