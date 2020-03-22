Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hoteliers face challenging times as virus hits travel sector

Photo: David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
22nd March 2020

by Priya Gulraj and Cristina Cavilla

The Sunborn Hotel will transition into “standby mode”, in a move that will make it available for the use of nurses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes as the hotel reported a cancellations after people scaled back holidays and trips following advice from public health authorities to stop travel.
Help from the government, as announced by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in an emergency budget, will keep the hotel open, albeit on a different footing aimd at providing support to public health efforts.
But this move has been of concern to members of its staff, who are fearful about the future of their jobs and a lack of salary while they are waiting to be called back into work.
Christian Duo, of Unite the Union, told the Chronicle the union hopes that the hotel will reconsider its position and will stay open for business.
The union said it was not made aware of developments by the 5-star hotel and is concerned that salaries will not be paid to those workers not needed during this period.
But Marc Skvorc, general manager at the Sunborn, told the Chronicle the last hotel guests will be leaving on Sunday.
After that the hotel will go into “standby mode”.
Mr Skvorc said the Sunborn said it will co-operate with the Gibraltar Government in offering its 189 rooms to emergency healthcare workers if needed.
The hotel has been receiving cancellations as people are following the advice not to travel and stay at home, and in addition all restaurants and bars were closed down last week as part of the Gibraltar Government’s precautionary measures in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
At present, the “safety and security” of staff and guests is paramount, and Mr Skvorc said the reservations team and security staff will be still be working.
Mr Skvorc said the hotel is not making any redundancies or terminations at present, but the rest of the staff will remain “on call” and will be contacted in due course.
Meanwhile Gibraltar’s other hotels said they will operate as “business as usual” and welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement.
A spokesperson for the Elliot Hotel said the hotel will continue to operation throughout the rest of this month, and it is still housing guests who cannot fly home.
Although the hotel has experienced a drop in the number bookings, it will continue to be operational under “business as usual” in order to protect its staff.
The Rock Hotel said it is very much open, and general manager, Charles Danino, said: “We’re fighting every day.”
Asked if they are taking it on a day-by-day basis, he said “yes”, adding”: “It’s very important that if we get the support that we need, our resilience will be strengthened.”
“We definitely welcome and look forward to seeing the special measures the Government is planning to implement to ensure hotels can stay open.”
“We’re very encouraged to hear that the Government is placing such an emphasis on leaving the hotels open.”
Meanwhile Franco Ostuni, the general manager for the Caleta Palace Hotel and the Holiday Inn Express, told the Chronicle the hotels have received an “unprecedented level of cancellations”, but that they will continue as normal.
The hotels still have clients, many from the commercial shipping industry who have “no alternative but to travel”.
But Mr Ostuni said this is a very “challenging situation” for all hoteliers and he would welcome special measures from the Government.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Parliament approves Covid-19 budget as Picardo warns Gibraltar could face ‘total lockdown in days’

Fri 20th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Students living in Spain will be restricted from entering Gibraltar

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Culture to the home kicks off Monday

22nd March 2020

Local News
Freeman Andrew Mackinlay in message of solidarity with Gibraltar

22nd March 2020

Local News
No change in virus cases, but Cortes warns Gibraltar 'is on the cusp' of a spike

21st March 2020

Local News
Empty cruise ship docks in Gibraltar for fuel

21st March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020