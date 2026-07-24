Hottest day of the year as temperature hits 34.9C

Temperatures at Sir Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport reached a provisional high of 34.4C at 2pm on Thursday, and later it reached 34.9C, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Steph Ball, chief meteorologist at MeteoGib, said that the reading surpassed the 34.1C recorded last Thursday, although the final maximum temperature had yet to be confirmed when this edition went to print.

She told the Chronicle that temperatures eased after the 2pm high of 34.4C as the sea breeze developed during the afternoon. However, it rose to 34.9C later.

She also noted that Thursday had been forecast to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures expected to fall gradually by a few degrees towards the weekend.

A less hot and clearer airflow from the Atlantic is forecast to move in temporarily, before easterly winds and the possibility of Levanter conditions return on Monday.