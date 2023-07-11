Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Hottest week on record ‘worrying news for planet’, say scientists

A climate model showing that temperatures have risen in line with greenhouse gas emissions since the industrial era. Graph by the Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF/PA Wire

By Press Association
11th July 2023

By Danny Halpin, PA Environment Correspondent

 

The world has had its hottest week on record according to preliminary figures, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has said.

 

It is the latest in a string of records that has concerned scientists about how quickly the planet is heating up on the back of human-driven climate change.

 

Last month was the hottest June on record, globally and for the UK, while ocean temperatures have been at their highest ever recorded since March, driven by El Nino in the Pacific and a severe marine heatwave in the North Atlantic.

 

Canada has been suffering from its worst ever wildfire season which has poured toxic smoke into US cities, while punishing heatwaves have swept over India, China and southern Europe, with temperatures predicted to rise to 44C in southern Spain this week.

 

Professor Christopher Hewitt, WMO director of climate services, said: “The exceptional warmth in June and at the start of July occurred at the onset of the development of El Nino, which is expected to further fuel the heat both on land and in the oceans and lead to more extreme temperatures and marine heatwaves.”

 

“We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Nino develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024. This is worrying news for the planet.”

 

Provisional assessments, based on reanalysis data from Japan known as JRA-3Q, shows the global average temperature on July 7 was 17.24C, which is 0.3C above the previous record set on August 16 2016 – the last time El Nino was present.

 

A reanalysis is a combination of data from satellites and computer model simulations and is typically the only available way of seeing daily global mean temperatures.

 

The WMO said it had not yet confirmed the Japanese reanalysis data but said it was consistent with the European Union’s climate observation satellite programme Copernicus.

 

Scientists from Copernicus said the North Atlantic temperature had been “off the charts”, with the Met Office saying the marine heatwave around the UK had “amplified” land temperatures to create the record-breaking June.

 

The Met Office also calculated that the chance of beating the previous June record had at least doubled since the 1940s and that the record could end up surpassing itself every other year by the 2050s.

 

Dr Michael Sparrow, head of WMO’s World Climate Research Department, said: “The temperatures in the North Atlantic are unprecedented and of great concern.”

 

“They are much higher than anything the models predicted. This will have a knock-on effect on ecosystems and fisheries and on our weather.”

 

Antarctic sea ice is also at a record low, 17% below average, which has broken the previous June record by a “substantial margin”, the WMO said.

 

There was 2.6 million km2 of ice lost compared to the long-term average since 1979 and almost 1.2 million km2 less than the previous record set last year.

 

This is thought to be partly down to unusually low atmospheric pressure and El Nino combining with another meteorological effect, the Southern Annular Mode, which both exert strong influence on Antarctic sea ice extent via surface winds and sea surface temperatures, the Met Office has said.

 

 

Most Read

Features

Dr Sonia Montiel Lopez appointed as successor...

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Local News

Anglers catch almost entire 25-tonne quota of Bluefin tuna

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar wins first medals as Guernsey games get under way

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Heatwave this week with peak temperatures forecast at 36C

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Biden hails ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship at Downing Street talks with Sunak

10th July 2023

UK/Spain News
PSOE reaffirms treaty pledge in electoral manifesto, as Vox adopts hard line

7th July 2023

UK/Spain News
Helping students feel purposeful may boost GCSE maths grades, research suggests

6th July 2023

UK/Spain News
Ruiz Boix says PP is ‘sowing discord’ on Gibraltar

5th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023