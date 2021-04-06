Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Apr, 2021

Household Cavalry aid refurbishment of Lord Airey’s Battery

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2021

The Household Cavalry D Squadron recently aided works on Lord Airey's Gun Battery after completing their training in Gibraltar.

The squadron provided a work party of Lance Corporals to assist with a Gibraltar Heritage Trust project lead by Pete Jackson on refurbishing Lord Airey's Gun Battery.

Mr Jackson, a Trustee on the Board of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and a member of the Fortress of Gibraltar Group, has dedicated many hours to the refurbishment of the Gun at Lord Airey's Battery over the past six months.

His knowledge of the Gun positions on the Rock is substantial and he frequently runs tours of the Rock, it’s tunnel complex and Lower Caves.

D Squadron enjoyed some historic Tunnel Tours from Mr Jackson before the start of the exercise.

The Heritage Trust said Mr Jackson’s passion for the refurbishment project was apparent during these tours, but he lacks solid funding and manpower for the task at hand.

Sqn Leader Major Paul Chishick LG offered the soldiers an opportunity to volunteer and support with any taskings.

Last month a party of six including LCpl Homewood, LCpl Thomson, LCpl Taylor, LCpl Lowther, LCpl Holden and LCpl Mathieson marched up to the top of the Rock.

Tasks included weeding, path clearance, internal wall preparation for redecoration and several other ‘hands on’ tasks.

The soldiers thoroughly enjoyed helping clear the path up to the gun position, many found the work very rewarding.

"It was a good opportunity to be able to help out the local community and play a part in keeping the history on the Rock alive,” LCpl Homewood said.

Lord Aireys Battery form a part of the Ridge Batteries at the highest point of the Rock.

“The legacy of artillery on the Rock is dwindling with scant emphasis placed on the preservation of these old guardians of our freedom,” Mr Jackson said.

“I will continue to focus my efforts and do what I can to ensure these are not lost.”

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust added the project restore the gun will take some time, but has been gaining momentum thanks to Pete’s dedication.

“The project is being supported logistically by the Ministry for the Environment and Upper Rock Management team,” the Trust said.

“We are grateful to the Household Cavalry for their assistance. Should any members of the public wish to donate towards the project they can do so via our website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi and leave a comment ‘Lord Airey’s’ in the notes at checkout.”

