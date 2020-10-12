Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Housing Dept allocates 135 flats despite Covid

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2020

The Housing Department today announced 135 flats had been allocated so far this year, despite difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government said the impact of the pandemic had affected some of the department’s working practices, and the “unpredictable nature” for the turnaround of flats required maximum use of all of the department’s resources, some of which were quite limited during the pandemic lockdown.

In a press statement, No6 Convent Place said the Housing Department together with the Housing Works Agency and their subcontractors worked “tirelessly throughout these difficult months to ensure a swift, safe and efficient turnaround of flats.”

“It is incredible how the Housing Department together with the Housing Works Agency have been able to allocate 135 flats during these difficult times, even while they have also been busy in other areas and instrumental in managing our elderly in our pensioner flats,” the Minister for Housing, Steven Linares said.

“I have together with officials from the Housing Department and the Housing Works Agency met with most of the Tenants’ Associations to listen to their concerns in order to improve the lives of people living in Government properties.”

“By the end of 2020, I will also have met all those Tenants’ Associations I have still not met.”

The Government added regular meetings have been held between Housing Department and Housing Works Agency with the Tenants’ Associations to iron out many issues of concern and in many cases these concerns have either been solved or are in the process of being solved.

“As the Minister for Housing, I am extremely proud to be at the helm of this department and together with my hardworking and dedicated staff we will continue with our endeavours to assist as many applicants as possible with the allocation of Government accommodation and the general standard of living,” said Mr Linares.

“We will continue to work hard to try to solve all the housing issues that come our way.”

“I have already visited many estates and in the next few months I will continue to visit some others.”

“Together with my staff, I would like to wish all these new tenants all the very best in their new homes.”

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Cyclists complete 600km Lisbon charity ride, raising over £3,500

Sun 11th Oct, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

HMS Enterprise stops in Gib after humanitarian mission to Beirut

Sun 11th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Kindred redundancies not caused by Brexit or Covid-19

12th October 2020

Local News
CUSP highlights concerns for students studying overseas

12th October 2020

Local News
u-mee announces 1Gb broadband upgrade as competition heats up between Rock’s telecom providers

12th October 2020

Local News
Temporary replacement of G1

12th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020