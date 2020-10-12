Housing Dept allocates 135 flats despite Covid

The Housing Department today announced 135 flats had been allocated so far this year, despite difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government said the impact of the pandemic had affected some of the department’s working practices, and the “unpredictable nature” for the turnaround of flats required maximum use of all of the department’s resources, some of which were quite limited during the pandemic lockdown.

In a press statement, No6 Convent Place said the Housing Department together with the Housing Works Agency and their subcontractors worked “tirelessly throughout these difficult months to ensure a swift, safe and efficient turnaround of flats.”

“It is incredible how the Housing Department together with the Housing Works Agency have been able to allocate 135 flats during these difficult times, even while they have also been busy in other areas and instrumental in managing our elderly in our pensioner flats,” the Minister for Housing, Steven Linares said.

“I have together with officials from the Housing Department and the Housing Works Agency met with most of the Tenants’ Associations to listen to their concerns in order to improve the lives of people living in Government properties.”

“By the end of 2020, I will also have met all those Tenants’ Associations I have still not met.”

The Government added regular meetings have been held between Housing Department and Housing Works Agency with the Tenants’ Associations to iron out many issues of concern and in many cases these concerns have either been solved or are in the process of being solved.

“As the Minister for Housing, I am extremely proud to be at the helm of this department and together with my hardworking and dedicated staff we will continue with our endeavours to assist as many applicants as possible with the allocation of Government accommodation and the general standard of living,” said Mr Linares.

“We will continue to work hard to try to solve all the housing issues that come our way.”

“I have already visited many estates and in the next few months I will continue to visit some others.”

“Together with my staff, I would like to wish all these new tenants all the very best in their new homes.”